WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

308 FPUS56 KOTX 110912

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

WAZ031-112300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ037-038-112300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-112300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-112300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

