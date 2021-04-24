WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

086 FPUS56 KOTX 240922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

WAZ033-242300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ031-242300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-242300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and mountain snow

overnight. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-242300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers, mountain snow showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as

cool. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ043-242300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather