988 FPUS56 KOTX 111024

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

WAZ036-120000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 21. Breezy. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings

8 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 7. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind

chill readings 13 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 21. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings

13 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 11. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 12. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ031-120000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

8 to 14. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 14 to

20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 19 to

22. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ034-120000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 11 to

15. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 15. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 25.

WAZ035-120000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind

chill readings 7 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow overnight. Lows 6 to 11. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to

2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind

chill readings 12 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

Highs in the mid 30s.

WAZ038-120000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 21. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 5 above

zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 22. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 2 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 18 to 22.

WAZ037-120000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 below to 6 above

zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph, except northeast 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 3 to 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 12. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

Highs in the 30s.

WAZ041-044-120000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 22. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below

to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11. Breezy. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below

to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 17 to 22. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 24. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ042-120000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 1 below to 8 above zero. Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 16 to 21. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 4 to 11. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 17. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ043-120000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

224 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 22. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 16 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 9. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill

readings 14 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 23. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17. Highs

in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

