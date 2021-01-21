WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 19. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

252 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

