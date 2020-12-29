WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

908 FPUS56 KOTX 291039

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

WAZ036-300000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. A chance of flurries.

Highs around 30. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

WAZ033-300000-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ031-300000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ034-300000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-300000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-300000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ037-300000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and

1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to

6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-300000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ042-300000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-300000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

238 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather