WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
001 FPUS56 KOTX 011007
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
WAZ031-020000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
WAZ034-035-020000-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ037-020000-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ038-020000-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-020000-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ042-020000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate
high mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ043-020000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
206 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
_____
