WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

016 FPUS56 KOTX 080911

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

WAZ031-082300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-082300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ035-082300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ037-082300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ038-082300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-082300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-082300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-082300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

211 AM PDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

