WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the 50s, Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s, Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s, West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Breezy.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. A chance of rain and patchy fog in the morning. A

chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the lower to mid 60s,

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s, Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s,

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Windy.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s, Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow overnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s, Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s,

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

