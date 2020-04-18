WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the 50s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 60s.

