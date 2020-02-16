WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

19 to 24.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows 14 to 21. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s, West wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

Breezy.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the mountains.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow

in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

