WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
278 FPUS56 KOTX 271113
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
WAZ031-280100-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then
rain and mountain snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Mountain
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain and mountain snow in
the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.
Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Highs in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
WAZ034-035-280100-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts of
around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
WAZ038-280100-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow
overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2
inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain or snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
WAZ041-044-280100-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PST TUESDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND WENATCHEE AND
CHELAN...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening and rising through
the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level
2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
WAZ042-280100-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow, mainly
along the crest. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at
times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 6 to 12
inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 3500
feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow
may be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations
possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain
snow may be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
WAZ043-280100-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
313 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain
or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
