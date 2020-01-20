WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and

1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches except up to 5

inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. In the mountains,

southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

252 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

