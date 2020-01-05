WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
801 FPUS56 KOTX 051114
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
WAZ031-060015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,
southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest
25 to 40 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 45 mph
increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
WAZ032-060015-
Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
WAZ034-035-060015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
WAZ037-060015-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and
1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In
the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to
6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
WAZ038-060015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing
to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,
southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys
and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Not as
cold. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 15 to 21. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
WAZ041-044-060015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
shifting to the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level
3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
WAZ042-060015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY
FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER
AND STEVENS PASS...
.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the
mountains. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,
gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the
20s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light,
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. In the mountains, west wind
20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 8 to 17 inches in the mountains.
Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the
mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow
accumulations possible. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow
accumulations possible. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
WAZ043-060015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
314 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Not as cold. Highs in the lower
40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
