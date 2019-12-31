WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing mountain snow in the evening. Rain and

mountain snow in the evening, then rain overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and mountain snow

likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph, except west 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ034-035-010015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ036-010015-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

233 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Snow in the morning,

then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ038-010015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation

valleys and up to 1 inch in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ041-044-010015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

WAZ042-010015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

233 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to

6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow.

Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain or

snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 25.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

WAZ043-010015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

