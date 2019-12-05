WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 30.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

evening, then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy fog. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

303 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

