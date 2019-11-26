WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Breezy. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

13 to 21. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 26.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

50 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. Very windy. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Very

windy. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

13 to 19. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 22.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight. In the

mountains, northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Very windy. Northeast wind 15 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph, except northeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Windy. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 19.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight. In the mountains,

northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Very windy. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 15 to 22. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Very windy. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Windy. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

12 to 18. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to 22.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

13 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 13 to 23.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

237 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the

30s. Very windy. North wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy.

North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

