WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

063 FPUS56 KOTX 221048

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

WAZ031-230145-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-230145-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-230145-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 21.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-230145-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 21.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ042-230145-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-230145-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

248 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

