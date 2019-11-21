WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
095 FPUS56 KOTX 211122
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
WAZ031-220200-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the
20s.
$$
WAZ034-035-220200-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower
40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ038-220200-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ041-220200-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.
$$
WAZ042-220200-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.
$$
WAZ043-220200-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
$$
WAZ044-220200-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
322 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
