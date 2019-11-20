WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. North wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

254 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

