WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
872 FPUS56 KOTX 110921
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
WAZ031-120015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-120015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ037-038-120015-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ041-120015-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
$$
WAZ042-120015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ043-120015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
$$
WAZ044-120015-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
221 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather