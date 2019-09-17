WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter
of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of
an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers likely
in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no high
mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
239 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a
quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
