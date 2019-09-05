WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
229 AM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
