WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

269 FPUS56 KSEW 220932

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY..., Sunday, Sunday night, and

Monday.

WAZ558-221200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 33 43 33 44 / 90 10 20

$$

WAZ559-221200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 32 41 31 42 / 100 20 10 20

$$

WAZ507-221200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 35 43 34 43 / 90 10 10 20

Everett 33 41 32 42 / 90 30 10 20

$$

WAZ509-221200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 32 44 31 45 / 90 10 10

Tacoma 32 43 31 44 / 90 10 10

$$

WAZ556-221200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 34 44 32 45 / 90 10 10 20

$$

WAZ555-221200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 33 42 31 44 / 100 50 10 40

Enumclaw 31 41 29 43 / 100 30 10 10

North Bend 32 42 31 44 / 100 30 10 30

$$

WAZ503-221200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 33 43 34 42 / 90 20 10 30

Sumas 32 40 31 40 / 100 20 20 50

$$

WAZ506-221200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 36 43 35 43 / 90 10 10 30

Mount Vernon 33 43 33 44 / 90 10 10 20

$$

WAZ001-221200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 35 43 37 44 / 90 10 10 30

Eastsound 36 42 37 42 / 100 10 10 40

$$

WAZ510-221200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 34 45 35 44 / 90 10 10 20

Port Townsend 33 43 34 43 / 90 10 10 30

$$

WAZ511-221200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

late in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 29 42 31 44 / 90 10 10 20

$$

WAZ504-221200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in

the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 32 45 34 45 / 100 10 10

Olympia 31 44 32 44 / 100 10 10 20

$$

WAZ512-221200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

WAZ514-221200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 44 33 46 / 90 10 10 30

Sequim 30 44 31 45 / 90 10 10 20

$$

WAZ515-221200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 36 44 37 45 / 100 10 40 60

$$

WAZ517-221200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 38 47 38 47 / 100 30 10 40

$$

WAZ516-221200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 37 46 36 47 / 100 20 50 50

$$

WAZ513-221200-

Olympics-

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of snow showers through the day. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

2500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 22 27 22 32 / 100 10 20 30

$$

WAZ567-221200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. No

new snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 24 28 21 31 / 100 50 20 70

$$

WAZ568-221200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. New

snow accumulation around 1 inch. West wind in the passes around

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 23 28 19 31 / 100 50 10 20

Stevens Pass 21 25 17 29 / 90 30 20

$$

WAZ569-221200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. New

snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather