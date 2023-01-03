WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

506 FPUS56 KSEW 031055

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-040000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 36 46 / 40 60 10

$$

WAZ559-040000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 35 44 / 30 60 10

$$

WAZ507-040000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy

with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 37 46 / 60 50

Everett 45 36 45 / 50 40

$$

WAZ509-040000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 34 48 / 20 50 10

Tacoma 48 34 46 / 30 60 10

$$

WAZ556-040000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near

40. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 36 47 / 50 50

$$

WAZ555-040000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 34 46 / 50 40

Enumclaw 46 33 45 / 40 40 10

North Bend 46 33 46 / 60 40 10

$$

WAZ503-040000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 35 46 / 40 40 10

Sumas 42 34 45 / 50 50 10

$$

WAZ506-040000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of

rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. East wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 38 47 / 30 40

Mount Vernon 46 36 47 / 20 40

$$

WAZ001-040000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 38 46 / 30 50

Eastsound 44 38 44 / 40 50 10

$$

WAZ510-040000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 37 47 / 30 40

Port Townsend 46 37 46 / 20 40

$$

WAZ511-040000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 35 45 / 60 70 10

$$

WAZ504-040000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 35 46 / 40 60 30

Olympia 47 33 45 / 50 60 20

$$

WAZ512-040000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-040000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Partly cloudy in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 35 46 / 50 60

Sequim 47 34 47 / 30 50

$$

WAZ515-040000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 39 45 / 80 80 10

$$

WAZ517-040000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until late

afternoon, then cloudy with rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 41 48 / 70 80 30

$$

WAZ516-040000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then a

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 37 48 / 70 80 10

$$

WAZ513-040000-

Olympics-

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near

4000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 24 32 / 40 50

$$

WAZ567-040000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of rain through the day. A chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 26 34 / 50 40 10

$$

WAZ568-040000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. A slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

1500 feet. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the morning.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. East wind in

the passes 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in

the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 21 30 / 30 20 20

Stevens Pass 28 19 25 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ569-040000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A slight chance of snow through the day. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

$$

