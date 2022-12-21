WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

447 FPUS56 KSEW 211113

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-220000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows 18 to 24. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow with light freezing rain likely in the morning,

then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 28 15 23 / 10 10

$$

WAZ559-220000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 23. East wind

around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 26 15 22 / 10

$$

WAZ507-220000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 17. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Lows 17 to

24. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 28 15 24 / 10

Everett 25 12 21 / 10

$$

WAZ509-220000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs near 30. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 21. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 24. East wind to

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 30 16 26 / 10 10

Tacoma 30 16 26 / 10 10

$$

WAZ556-220000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 16. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Lows 17 to 22.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 28 14 23 / 10

$$

WAZ555-220000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 14. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 24. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Near gaps in the terrain,

east wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Lows 13 to 20. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 28 9 20 / 10

Enumclaw 28 12 22 / 10 10

North Bend 29 10 20 / 10

$$

WAZ503-220000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 14 to 21. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 10. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 25. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Lows 14 to

21. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 17 8 23 / 10

Sumas 13 4 19 / 10

$$

WAZ506-220000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 14. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Lows 17 to

24. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 24 14 26 / 10

Mount Vernon 24 9 25 / 10

$$

WAZ001-220000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 25. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 25. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain,

snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 22 14 28 / 10

Eastsound 19 14 24 / 10

$$

WAZ510-220000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows 17 to 24. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 26 13 28 / 10

Port Townsend 27 14 26 / 10

$$

WAZ511-220000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow and a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows 16 to 23. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 29 15 24 / 10 20

$$

WAZ504-220000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up

to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts

to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 33 17 28 / 20

Olympia 31 15 26 / 10 20

$$

WAZ512-220000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Light freezing rain and a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-220000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 16. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then cloudy with snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows 19 to 24. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and a chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 27 16 29 / 10

Sequim 26 12 28 / 10

$$

WAZ515-220000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 21. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with snow and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 27 20 28 / 20

$$

WAZ517-220000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

and a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 35 22 28 / 20

$$

WAZ516-220000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 23. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 20 to

30 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the 20s

to lower 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 30 17 32 / 20

$$

WAZ513-220000-

Olympics-

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain, snow and a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near sea level

increasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

rain, freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then showers with possible snow, freezing rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow and a chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 8 2 19 / 10

$$

WAZ567-220000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain, snow

and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain.

Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 6 -3 13 /

$$

WAZ568-220000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures 12 to

16. Light wind in the passes becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures 1 below to 4 above zero. East wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then cloudy with snow likely and a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain and snow with freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain, snow

likely and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 16 -3 4 / 10 10

Stevens Pass 12 -7 -1 / 10

$$

WAZ569-220000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then cloudy with

snow and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, light freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the evening, then rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

$$

