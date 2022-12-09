WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 38 47 / 70 100 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 34 44 / 90 100 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 38 45 / 70 100 90

Everett 42 36 44 / 60 100 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 38 49 / 70 100 90

Tacoma 44 37 48 / 80 100 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain

likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 38 47 / 60 100 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 34 46 / 70 100 90

Enumclaw 42 34 45 / 60 100 90

North Bend 42 34 46 / 70 100 90

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of rain through the day. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 36 45 / 60 100 90

Sumas 40 34 43 / 80 100 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance

of rain through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

20 to 35 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 37 47 / 50 90 80

Mount Vernon 43 37 46 / 60 100 90

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 36 47 / 60 100 80

Eastsound 43 38 44 / 60 100 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 45 36 48 / 50 100 80

Port Townsend 43 34 46 / 70 100 70

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Snow late in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. North part, south

wind 15 to 30 mph. South part, northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

30s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph. South part, south wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North part, northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. South part, light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 40 34 45 / 100 100 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance

of rain until late afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 42 37 47 / 100 100 100

Olympia 42 36 48 / 100 100 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Cloudy

with rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening. Rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 36 47 / 80 100 90

Sequim 43 33 48 / 70 100 80

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 38 46 / 100 100 90

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 39 48 / 100 100 90

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain

until late afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 20 to

35 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 37 48 / 100 100 90

Olympics-

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow until late

afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to

4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 2 to 8 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 26 31 / 80 100 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation 13 to 23 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 27 25 31 / 70 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind

in the passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Southeast wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 24 32 / 60 100 90

Stevens Pass 26 21 29 / 60 100 90

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

428 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 17 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

