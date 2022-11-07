WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

800 FPUS56 KSEW 071049

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-080000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 33 43 / 70 60 10

$$

WAZ559-080000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 31 43 / 80 70

$$

WAZ507-080000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 34 43 / 70 60

Everett 42 32 42 / 60 50

$$

WAZ509-080000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 31 46 / 70 50 10

Tacoma 44 31 44 / 80 50

$$

WAZ556-080000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 33 44 / 60 60 10

$$

WAZ555-080000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph near

gaps in the terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 28 46 / 70 40 10

Enumclaw 44 28 45 / 70 40 10

North Bend 46 28 46 / 60 50 10

$$

WAZ503-080000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

late in the evening. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 27 41 / 60 30

Sumas 38 25 41 / 70 30

$$

WAZ506-080000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. North wind 25 to 40 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers in the late

evening and early morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 25 to 40 mph becoming east after

midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 31 45 / 80 40

Mount Vernon 44 30 45 / 70 40

$$

WAZ001-080000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers

through the day. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers until early morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. North wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 29 45 / 70 50

Eastsound 40 31 41 / 60 40

$$

WAZ510-080000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers through the day. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 44 31 43 / 70 40

Port Townsend 44 30 43 / 60 60

$$

WAZ511-080000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. North part, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. South

part, east wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North part,

northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. South

part, northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph north

part, northeast 10 to 15 mph south part.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North part, north wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning. South part, southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 30 45 / 90 70

$$

WAZ504-080000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

A chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 28 45 / 80 60

Olympia 43 29 45 / 80 60

$$

WAZ512-080000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-080000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

through the day. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 29 41 / 60 60

Sequim 42 27 42 / 60 60

$$

WAZ515-080000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers until early morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 41 33 43 / 40 50

$$

WAZ517-080000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 36 47 / 90 80 10

$$

WAZ516-080000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 30 45 / 50 60 10

$$

WAZ513-080000-

Olympics-

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers early in the afternoon, then showers

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 23 17 23 / 60 50

$$

WAZ567-080000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers late in

the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 25 17 28 / 70 20

$$

WAZ568-080000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 20 34 / 50 50 10

Stevens Pass 29 18 28 / 60 40 10

$$

WAZ569-080000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

248 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

$$

