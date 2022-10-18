WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

_____

689 FPUS56 KSEW 181059

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night,

and Thursday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 49 67 /

$$

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 68 47 67 /

$$

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 49 65 /

Everett 66 49 65 /

$$

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 69 47 68 /

Tacoma 68 47 67 /

$$

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 49 68 /

$$

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 49 68 /

Enumclaw 68 47 67 /

North Bend 69 47 68 /

$$

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 45 63 /

Sumas 69 46 68 /

$$

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 48 63 /

Mount Vernon 66 46 65 /

$$

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 45 64 /

Eastsound 65 50 64 /

$$

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 44 63 /

Port Townsend 64 45 63 /

$$

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 70 43 69 /

$$

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 41 69 /

Olympia 69 42 68 /

$$

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

$$

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 47 63 /

Sequim 64 47 63 /

$$

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 50 62 /

$$

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 50 66 /

$$

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the

morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 47 67 /

$$

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Temperature falling into the in the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 49 58 /

$$

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with numerous snow showers. Numerous showers

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Temperature rising into the in the upper 30s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 63 52 62 /

$$

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 60s. Light wind in the

passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then

cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Temperature rising into the in the upper 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 45 68 /

Stevens Pass 65 47 64 /

$$

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered snow

showers in the evening, then isolated snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Temperature rising into the in the lower 40s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

