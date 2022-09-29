WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ 598 FPUS56 KSEW 291002 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. WAZ558-292300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 70 53 70 \/ 20 $$ WAZ559-292300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 70 50 71 \/ 10 $$ WAZ507-292300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 67 53 66 \/ 10 Everett 66 52 67 \/ 10 $$ WAZ509-292300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 70 51 73 \/ 30 Tacoma 70 51 71 \/ 30 $$ WAZ556-292300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 70 52 72 \/ 10 $$ WAZ555-292300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 68 52 75 \/ 20 10 Enumclaw 67 48 73 \/ 20 North Bend 70 48 76 \/ 20 $$ WAZ503-292300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 68 50 69 \/ Sumas 70 50 75 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ506-292300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 68 50 68 \/ Mount Vernon 70 50 70 \/ 10 $$ WAZ001-292300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 70 47 69 \/ Eastsound 65 52 64 \/ $$ WAZ510-292300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 64 48 62 \/ 10 Port Townsend 66 48 65 \/ 10 $$ WAZ511-292300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 72 49 74 \/ 20 $$ WAZ504-292300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 73 49 74 \/ 20 Olympia 73 48 74 \/ 20 $$ WAZ512-292300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-292300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 65 48 66 \/ Sequim 68 47 69 \/ $$ WAZ515-292300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 63 50 64 \/ $$ WAZ517-292300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 67 53 69 \/ 10 $$ WAZ516-292300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 67 49 69 \/ $$ WAZ513-292300- Olympics- 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers early. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 54 44 59 \/ $$ WAZ567-292300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 55 46 65 \/ 20 10 $$ WAZ568-292300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 70s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 57 44 70 \/ 20 10 Stevens Pass 54 45 68 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ569-292300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 302 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. $$