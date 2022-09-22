WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 _____ 650 FPUS56 KSEW 220954 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. WAZ558-222300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 69 55 68 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ559-222300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 68 51 67 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ507-222300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 69 55 66 \/ 10 10 10 Everett 69 54 66 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ509-222300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 72 53 69 \/ 10 10 10 Tacoma 70 53 68 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ556-222300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 70 55 68 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ555-222300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 70 52 68 \/ 10 10 10 Enumclaw 69 50 67 \/ 10 10 10 North Bend 73 50 70 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ503-222300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 69 54 66 \/ 10 30 Sumas 72 53 67 \/ 10 40 $$ WAZ506-222300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 70 53 68 \/ 10 30 Mount Vernon 71 53 67 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ001-222300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 70 49 68 \/ 10 40 Eastsound 67 54 64 \/ 10 40 $$ WAZ510-222300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 66 52 64 \/ 10 20 Port Townsend 69 49 66 \/ 10 20 $$ WAZ511-222300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 69 50 67 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ504-222300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 71 51 70 \/ 10 10 10 Olympia 71 50 69 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ512-222300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ WAZ514-222300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 66 50 63 \/ 10 30 Sequim 69 48 67 \/ 10 20 $$ WAZ515-222300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 63 52 60 \/ 30 50 $$ WAZ517-222300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 63 56 62 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ516-222300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 66 52 66 \/ 20 50 $$ WAZ513-222300- Olympics- 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 56 42 52 \/ 10 20 $$ WAZ567-222300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 57 43 49 \/ 10 40 $$ WAZ568-222300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 60 43 59 \/ 10 10 10 Stevens Pass 57 42 55 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ569-222300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. $$