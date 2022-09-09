WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

_____

482 FPUS56 KSEW 091043

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows around

60. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 58 89 /

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 78 59 89 /

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 77 56 83 /

Everett 76 56 81 /

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 55 86 /

Tacoma 78 54 89 /

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows around

60. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 81 56 87 /

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

early. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Near gaps

in the terrain, east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 84 59 88 /

Enumclaw 82 59 88 /

North Bend 82 57 87 /

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 80 54 80 /

Sumas 82 57 88 /

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Haze early. Highs in the

upper 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 55 76 /

Mount Vernon 82 54 81 /

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 79 52 79 /

Eastsound 72 57 75 /

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 51 67 /

Port Townsend 70 52 76 /

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 84 54 92 /

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Haze early. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 83 52 91 /

Olympia 82 49 91 /

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Haze early. Highs in the mid

80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 90. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 80. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 78 52 79 /

Sequim 75 53 75 /

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 75 57 82 /

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 60. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 86 63 88 /

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Haze early. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 86 56 88 /

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Haze early. Freezing level

near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 68 53 78 /

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

early. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Freezing level near

15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 77 53 79 /

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze late in the

morning. Haze early. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 70s. East wind in the passes to

10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 70s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 15500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 78 52 79 /

Stevens Pass 69 51 72 /

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

342 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Freezing

level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

$$

_____

