WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022

_____

401 FPUS56 KSEW 071057

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-072300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 89 61 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-072300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 89 58 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-072300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 83 60 81 / 0 0 0

Everett 84 60 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-072300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 90 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-072300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 88 61 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-072300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 91 61 92 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 90 59 91 / 0 0 0

North Bend 93 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-072300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 82 58 82 / 0 0 0

Sumas 88 57 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-072300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 82 57 79 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 83 57 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-072300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 82 54 80 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 80 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-072300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 75 55 72 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 76 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-072300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 93 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-072300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 94 58 91 / 0 0 0

Olympia 94 56 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-072300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-072300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 80 55 76 / 0 0 0

Sequim 83 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-072300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 76 56 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-072300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 84 56 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-072300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 83 55 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-072300-

Olympics-

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 73 58 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-072300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Freezing

level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 77 58 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-072300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 80s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 87 55 88 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 83 59 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-072300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

356 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather