WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 _____ 475 FPUS56 KSEW 271003 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-272300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 93 65 94 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-272300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 92 65 94 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-272300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 85 63 86 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 87 63 88 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-272300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 94 66 97 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 93 64 96 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-272300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 94 66 95 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-272300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 97 68 97 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 95 64 97 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 99 66 101 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-272300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 85 62 85 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 92 64 92 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-272300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 81 61 81 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 87 63 87 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-272300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 84 58 85 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 81 62 81 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-272300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 78 60 77 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 82 60 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-272300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 93 62 96 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-272300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 93 61 96 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 92 61 96 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-272300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-272300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 81 63 81 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 86 62 87 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-272300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 73 59 74 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-272300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 71 58 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-272300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 75 58 76 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-272300- Olympics- 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 79 64 80 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-272300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 80 63 80 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ568-272300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 91 59 92 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 88 61 89 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ569-272300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 302 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. $$