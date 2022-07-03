WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ 737 FPUS56 KSEW 031042 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Independence Day. WAZ558-032300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 61 54 68 \/ 70 50 30 $$ WAZ559-032300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 62 52 65 \/ 60 50 30 $$ WAZ507-032300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 61 54 66 \/ 80 70 30 Everett 60 53 66 \/ 80 70 40 $$ WAZ509-032300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 63 53 69 \/ 60 40 20 Tacoma 63 52 68 \/ 60 40 20 $$ WAZ556-032300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 61 54 68 \/ 70 60 30 $$ WAZ555-032300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 61 55 68 \/ 90 60 40 Enumclaw 60 51 67 \/ 70 40 30 North Bend 61 53 69 \/ 80 50 30 $$ WAZ503-032300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 61 54 65 \/ 80 80 50 Sumas 63 55 66 \/ 80 80 60 $$ WAZ506-032300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 63 54 66 \/ 80 80 50 Mount Vernon 61 55 67 \/ 80 80 40 $$ WAZ001-032300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 63 52 65 \/ 70 80 50 Eastsound 62 54 63 \/ 70 80 50 $$ WAZ510-032300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 60 53 63 \/ 80 80 40 Port Townsend 61 52 63 \/ 80 70 40 $$ WAZ511-032300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 64 51 67 \/ 40 40 30 $$ WAZ504-032300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 64 51 69 \/ 20 20 20 Olympia 64 50 68 \/ 30 20 20 $$ WAZ512-032300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. $$ WAZ514-032300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 63 53 62 \/ 60 70 50 Sequim 63 52 62 \/ 70 70 40 $$ WAZ515-032300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 60 52 60 \/ 50 80 60 $$ WAZ517-032300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 55 62 \/ 20 30 30 $$ WAZ516-032300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 62 53 61 \/ 40 70 60 $$ WAZ513-032300- Olympics- 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 49 42 46 \/ 60 60 40 $$ WAZ567-032300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Showers and snow in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 51 44 50 \/ 80 80 50 $$ WAZ568-032300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 53 43 60 \/ 80 50 40 Stevens Pass 51 43 56 \/ 90 50 40 $$ WAZ569-032300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 7500 feet. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. $$