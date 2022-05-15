WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ 804 FPUS56 KSEW 151106 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-152300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 63 50 60 \/ 100 80 50 $$ WAZ559-152300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 60 48 60 \/ 100 70 40 $$ WAZ507-152300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 62 51 58 \/ 100 70 50 Everett 61 50 58 \/ 100 70 50 $$ WAZ509-152300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 65 51 61 \/ 100 80 40 Tacoma 63 49 60 \/ 100 80 40 $$ WAZ556-152300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 64 51 61 \/ 100 80 50 $$ WAZ555-152300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 65 51 61 \/ 100 80 50 Enumclaw 63 49 58 \/ 90 80 50 North Bend 66 50 61 \/ 100 80 50 $$ WAZ503-152300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 60 49 57 \/ 100 80 60 Sumas 60 50 57 \/ 100 90 70 $$ WAZ506-152300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 61 48 56 \/ 100 70 50 Mount Vernon 63 50 58 \/ 100 70 60 $$ WAZ001-152300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 59 46 57 \/ 100 70 50 Eastsound 56 47 54 \/ 100 80 50 $$ WAZ510-152300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 61 49 57 \/ 100 70 50 Port Townsend 60 46 55 \/ 100 60 40 $$ WAZ511-152300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 62 47 59 \/ 100 80 40 $$ WAZ504-152300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 64 49 59 \/ 100 80 40 Olympia 63 48 60 \/ 100 80 40 $$ WAZ512-152300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ514-152300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 59 46 56 \/ 100 70 30 Sequim 62 45 55 \/ 90 60 40 $$ WAZ515-152300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 57 45 54 \/ 100 80 30 $$ WAZ517-152300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 59 49 56 \/ 100 80 30 $$ WAZ516-152300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 57 44 54 \/ 100 80 40 $$ WAZ513-152300- Olympics- 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 44 33 39 \/ 100 60 30 $$ WAZ567-152300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 44 36 41 \/ 100 90 70 $$ WAZ568-152300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 55 40 48 \/ 90 80 40 Stevens Pass 50 39 45 \/ 90 80 40 $$ WAZ569-152300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 406 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather