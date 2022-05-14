WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

612 FPUS56 KSEW 141042

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-142300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 50 61 / 70 30 90

$$

WAZ559-142300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 48 59 / 70 30 100

$$

WAZ507-142300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 50 59 / 70 30 90

Everett 58 48 59 / 70 30 90

$$

WAZ509-142300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 50 64 / 80 30 70

Tacoma 60 49 62 / 80 30 90

$$

WAZ556-142300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 50 62 / 80 30 80

$$

WAZ555-142300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 50 65 / 90 40 70

Enumclaw 60 48 63 / 90 30 70

North Bend 61 49 66 / 90 40 60

$$

WAZ503-142300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 49 59 / 60 30 90

Sumas 59 48 59 / 70 30 100

$$

WAZ506-142300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 49 59 / 40 20 80

Mount Vernon 61 50 61 / 60 30 80

$$

WAZ001-142300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 46 57 / 40 20 90

Eastsound 56 47 55 / 40 20 90

$$

WAZ510-142300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 48 59 / 40 20 80

Port Townsend 57 46 58 / 20 20 90

$$

WAZ511-142300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. North part, gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 47 59 / 80 30 100

$$

WAZ504-142300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 49 63 / 70 30 90

Olympia 60 48 62 / 80 30 90

$$

WAZ512-142300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-142300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 45 57 / 40 30 100

Sequim 57 45 60 / 10 30 90

$$

WAZ515-142300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 45 55 / 70 50 100

$$

WAZ517-142300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 50 59 / 60 40 100

$$

WAZ516-142300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then cloudy

with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 49 58 / 70 50 100

$$

WAZ513-142300-

Olympics-

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 32 42 / 40 30 100

$$

WAZ567-142300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 36 43 / 90 50 100

$$

WAZ568-142300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in

the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in

the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind in the passes. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 39 53 / 90 30 70

Stevens Pass 44 37 47 / 90 30 70

$$

WAZ569-142300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

342 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather