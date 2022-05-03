WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ 626 FPUS56 KSEW 031034 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-032300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 57 45 65 \/ 20 20 0 $$ WAZ559-032300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 57 43 63 \/ 20 20 0 $$ WAZ507-032300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 56 45 62 \/ 20 20 0 Everett 54 44 62 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ509-032300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 59 44 68 \/ 10 10 0 Tacoma 58 43 66 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ556-032300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 57 46 66 \/ 20 20 0 $$ WAZ555-032300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 58 47 68 \/ 40 10 0 Enumclaw 56 43 65 \/ 20 10 0 North Bend 58 45 68 \/ 20 20 0 $$ WAZ503-032300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 56 46 58 \/ 30 40 20 Sumas 58 46 60 \/ 40 50 30 $$ WAZ506-032300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 55 45 57 \/ 20 30 10 Mount Vernon 56 46 61 \/ 20 20 10 $$ WAZ001-032300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 57 43 56 \/ 30 30 20 Eastsound 53 44 53 \/ 30 40 20 $$ WAZ510-032300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 55 45 57 \/ 20 20 10 Port Townsend 53 43 56 \/ 20 20 10 $$ WAZ511-032300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 59 41 65 \/ 20 20 0 $$ WAZ504-032300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 58 42 67 \/ 10 10 0 Olympia 59 41 66 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ512-032300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-032300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 53 42 56 \/ 30 30 10 Sequim 55 42 57 \/ 20 20 10 $$ WAZ515-032300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 52 42 54 \/ 40 40 30 $$ WAZ517-032300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 55 45 59 \/ 20 20 0 $$ WAZ516-032300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 53 41 56 \/ 40 40 30 $$ WAZ513-032300- Olympics- 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 40 33 43 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ567-032300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 40 35 48 \/ 20 30 10 $$ WAZ568-032300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers through the day. A slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 46 36 59 \/ 20 10 0 Stevens Pass 42 35 55 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ569-032300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 334 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 7500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Freezing level near 9500 feet in the evening. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.