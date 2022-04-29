WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ 176 FPUS56 KSEW 291023 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-292300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 60 48 58 \/ 10 90 90 $$ WAZ559-292300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 58 45 57 \/ 10 90 80 $$ WAZ507-292300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 59 47 57 \/ 10 70 80 Everett 58 46 57 \/ 10 60 80 $$ WAZ509-292300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 61 47 59 \/ 20 90 90 Tacoma 60 46 58 \/ 20 90 90 $$ WAZ556-292300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 60 48 58 \/ 10 80 80 $$ WAZ555-292300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 61 47 59 \/ 10 40 80 Enumclaw 59 45 55 \/ 10 90 90 North Bend 62 46 58 \/ 10 70 90 $$ WAZ503-292300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 59 46 58 \/ 0 60 70 Sumas 60 46 60 \/ 10 40 60 $$ WAZ506-292300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 58 46 57 \/ 10 60 70 Mount Vernon 60 47 59 \/ 10 50 70 $$ WAZ001-292300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 57 44 55 \/ 10 70 70 Eastsound 54 45 52 \/ 0 70 70 $$ WAZ510-292300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 59 46 56 \/ 10 60 70 Port Townsend 57 44 55 \/ 0 70 70 $$ WAZ511-292300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 58 44 58 \/ 20 100 80 $$ WAZ504-292300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 59 47 58 \/ 20 90 80 Olympia 60 45 58 \/ 20 90 80 $$ WAZ512-292300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-292300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 55 43 55 \/ 0 80 60 Sequim 57 43 55 \/ 0 80 60 $$ WAZ515-292300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 53 44 54 \/ 10 100 60 $$ WAZ517-292300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 56 48 56 \/ 20 90 70 $$ WAZ516-292300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 56 43 55 \/ 30 90 50 $$ WAZ513-292300- Olympics- 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 37 31 36 \/ 10 90 60 $$ WAZ567-292300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 42 34 42 \/ 0 50 70 $$ WAZ568-292300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 49 36 44 \/ 10 80 90 Stevens Pass 44 34 41 \/ 10 50 90 $$ WAZ569-292300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 323 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather