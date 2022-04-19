WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

_____

256 FPUS56 KSEW 190935

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 37 54 / 60 30 80

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 36 51 / 50 20 80

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 38 54 / 60 20 60

Everett 51 36 54 / 60 20 60

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 37 56 / 70 30 80

Tacoma 52 36 54 / 60 40 80

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph with gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 37 56 / 50 30 70

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 37 57 / 70 30 60

Enumclaw 50 34 53 / 70 40 80

North Bend 52 36 56 / 60 30 70

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 35 57 / 70 0 40

Sumas 52 34 58 / 70 10 30

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely late in the

morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 39 56 / 60 0 40

Mount Vernon 53 37 58 / 60 0 40

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 38 54 / 60 0 50

Eastsound 48 38 51 / 70 0 50

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 38 56 / 50 0 50

Port Townsend 50 37 53 / 50 10 60

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

late in the morning. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 35 50 / 70 10 90

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 37 52 / 70 10 90

Olympia 53 35 53 / 60 10 90

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 36 53 / 60 10 70

Sequim 50 34 53 / 50 10 60

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 37 49 / 70 0 90

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 41 51 / 70 10 100

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 35 52 / 60 10 90

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 21 34 / 60 10 70

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow in

the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 3000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 22 40 / 80 20 30

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

2000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Light wind in the passes. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in

the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 25 41 / 70 20 70

Stevens Pass 35 22 36 / 60 30 60

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

235 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

