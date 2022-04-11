WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance

of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs near 50. North wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 36 48 / 40 30 60

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 34 46 / 40 20 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 37 49 / 20 30 60

Everett 50 36 48 / 30 30 50

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of rain showers late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 36 49 / 60 30 70

Tacoma 47 35 48 / 60 30 70

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of

rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 37 49 / 40 30 60

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of

rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 36 49 / 50 60 60

Enumclaw 47 33 46 / 60 40 70

North Bend 50 34 49 / 50 40 60

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 37 49 / 10 40 60

Sumas 54 36 49 / 10 40 70

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 37 49 / 10 40 60

Mount Vernon 53 38 50 / 20 40 50

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 36 49 / 10 30 60

Eastsound 49 37 46 / 10 30 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance

of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

through the day. A chance of snow showers late in the morning.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 37 49 / 20 40 50

Port Townsend 50 35 48 / 20 30 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 32 46 / 50 20 70

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning. Rain likely until late

afternoon, then rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs in the 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 33 46 / 80 30 70

Olympia 46 33 47 / 70 30 70

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny early in the afternoon. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 34 46 / 40 20 60

Sequim 49 33 46 / 40 20 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow late in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely until late afternoon. Rain showers

likely through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 35 46 / 10 20 60

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 38 46 / 50 50 80

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely until late afternoon. Rain showers

likely through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 33 46 / 10 30 60

Olympics-

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 4 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 19 28 / 70 20 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation around

1 inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Freezing level near

1500 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 24 31 / 20 50 70

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind

in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow

showers through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. East wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 24 34 / 60 50 60

Stevens Pass 33 22 30 / 80 80 50

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

242 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow until late afternoon. Rain in the late morning and

early afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

