WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

856 FPUS56 KSEW 281126 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-290000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 34 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-290000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 33 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-290000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 35 48 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 45 34 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-290000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 33 51 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 46 32 49 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-290000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 35 50 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-290000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 50 37 53 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 49 35 51 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 49 36 53 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-290000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 45 34 46 \/ 0 0 10 Sumas 46 33 47 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ506-290000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 44 36 45 \/ 0 0 10 Mount Vernon 48 35 49 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-290000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 42 35 44 \/ 0 0 10 Eastsound 41 36 43 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ510-290000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 45 36 48 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 44 36 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-290000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 32 47 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ504-290000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 32 49 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 48 32 49 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-290000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-290000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 34 45 \/ 0 0 10 Sequim 45 33 45 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ515-290000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 36 46 \/ 0 10 40 $$ WAZ517-290000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 36 48 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ516-290000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 46 35 47 \/ 0 10 40 $$ WAZ513-290000- Olympics- 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 38 29 35 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ567-290000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 39 29 38 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-290000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 24 41 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 33 23 38 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-290000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 6500 feet in the evening. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.