WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

_____

292 FPUS56 KSEW 021200

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-030000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 35 40 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ559-030000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 34 38 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ507-030000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then snow showers

early in the afternoon. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 34 40 / 90 100 100

Everett 41 33 38 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ509-030000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 36 42 / 90 100 100

Tacoma 43 35 41 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ556-030000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 35 40 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ555-030000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at

times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers early

in the afternoon. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows near 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 32 41 / 90 100 100

Enumclaw 42 33 39 / 90 100 100

North Bend 41 32 40 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ503-030000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until

late afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 35 40 / 90 100 90

Sumas 43 34 39 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ506-030000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to

45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 35 40 / 90 100 90

Mount Vernon 44 35 41 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ001-030000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until

late afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning. Snow late in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. South wind

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 44 34 41 / 90 100 90

Eastsound 43 35 40 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ510-030000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 45 37 43 / 90 100 90

Port Townsend 43 35 41 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ511-030000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Very windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph north part, south 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 35 mph south part.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 30s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. North part, gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

evening. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 40 34 39 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ504-030000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 42 36 40 / 100 100 100

Olympia 43 35 41 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ512-030000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow late in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ514-030000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until late

afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows near 30. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 33 41 / 100 100 100

Sequim 46 32 41 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ515-030000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 34 40 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ517-030000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 39 43 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ516-030000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 35 41 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ513-030000-

Olympics-

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 10 to 12 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

14 to 21 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

2500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 21 24 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ567-030000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 13 to 20 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 20 to 30 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 400 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 300 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near sea level.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 23 26 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ568-030000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Rain and snow

likely early in the afternoon, then rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. East wind in the passes 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 22 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 20s. Southeast wind in the passes to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 20s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 26 20 27 / 90 100 100

Stevens Pass 22 15 23 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ569-030000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 12 to

19 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Total snow accumulation 19 to 33 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather