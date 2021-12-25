WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021 _____ 168 FPUS56 KSEW 251114 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-260000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs near 30. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 14 to 18. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 38 25 30 \/ 80 60 80 $$ WAZ559-260000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs near 30. North wind 15 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 37 24 28 \/ 80 70 70 $$ WAZ507-260000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow showers until early morning, then snow showers likely in the morning. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 10 to 17. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 19. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 19. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 38 25 28 \/ 80 70 70 Everett 36 24 28 \/ 80 70 60 $$ WAZ509-260000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the 20s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 13 to 19. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 39 25 31 \/ 90 70 80 Tacoma 38 24 30 \/ 90 70 80 $$ WAZ556-260000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 12 to 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 18. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 38 25 30 \/ 90 70 70 $$ WAZ555-260000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 7 to 14. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 14 to 16. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 38 24 30 \/ 90 80 80 Enumclaw 36 22 29 \/ 90 60 80 North Bend 38 23 29 \/ 90 80 80 $$ WAZ503-260000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Windy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers late in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 10 inches. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 17 to 24. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 3 to 10. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 17 to 24. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows 12 to 14. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 32 15 21 \/ 90 80 40 Sumas 27 12 17 \/ 90 80 40 $$ WAZ506-260000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers through the day. Patchy fog late in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Snow showers likely in the morning. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 8 inches. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 13. North wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows 15 to 17. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 37 20 27 \/ 90 70 50 Mount Vernon 37 23 29 \/ 90 80 50 $$ WAZ001-260000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Very windy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely late in the evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows 16 to 21. Northeast wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 36 17 27 \/ 90 70 50 Eastsound 35 17 23 \/ 90 70 50 $$ WAZ510-260000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows 19 to 26. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 11 to 18. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 39 22 29 \/ 90 70 50 Port Townsend 37 22 27 \/ 80 60 50 $$ WAZ511-260000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 26. North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. South part, south wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North part, northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. South part, east wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 11 to 17. North part, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. South part, north wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 37 23 30 \/ 90 70 70 $$ WAZ504-260000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the 20s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 12 to 18. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 38 26 31 \/ 90 70 80 Olympia 39 24 31 \/ 90 50 70 $$ WAZ512-260000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows 19 to 24. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs near 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. $$ WAZ514-260000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers late in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until early morning, then snow showers likely in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 8 to 15. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 18. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 37 21 26 \/ 90 60 50 Sequim 37 18 26 \/ 80 60 50 $$ WAZ515-260000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 24. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 18. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 21. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 36 22 26 \/ 90 70 40 $$ WAZ517-260000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers late in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows 17 to 24. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 7 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 11 to 18. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 24. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 22. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 41 27 33 \/ 90 80 70 $$ WAZ516-260000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely late in the evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 7 inches. Lows 16 to 23. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 10 to 17. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 24. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 37 21 28 \/ 80 70 50 $$ WAZ513-260000- Olympics- 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy dense fog late in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 19 4 7 \/ 80 50 40 $$ WAZ567-260000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely late in the evening. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 13 inches. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near the surface. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 21 4 9 \/ 100 80 30 $$ WAZ568-260000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog late in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 14 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures 14 to 18. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. Afternoon pass temperatures 11 to 15. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 26 14 18 \/ 90 70 70 Stevens Pass 22 8 14 \/ 80 60 70 $$ WAZ569-260000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 20 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 37 24 28 \/ 80 70 70

$$

WAZ507-260000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
313 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers likely late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of
snow showers until early morning, then snow showers likely in the
morning. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the 20s.