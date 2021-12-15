WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

567 FPUS56 KSEW 151109

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-160000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 35 42 / 60 50 30

$$

WAZ559-160000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

late in the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 39 34 41 / 80 70 20

$$

WAZ507-160000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of snow until late afternoon. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 36 41 / 60 50 40

Everett 41 35 40 / 50 40 40

$$

WAZ509-160000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 35 43 / 60 50 30

Tacoma 42 35 43 / 60 60 30

$$

WAZ556-160000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 36 41 / 50 50 40

$$

WAZ555-160000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

near 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 35 42 / 40 50 70

Enumclaw 42 33 40 / 50 50 50

North Bend 42 34 42 / 50 50 60

$$

WAZ503-160000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 35 42 / 40 40 40

Sumas 42 34 40 / 30 30 50

$$

WAZ506-160000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A slight chance of snow late in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 37 43 / 40 40 30

Mount Vernon 46 36 43 / 40 40 40

$$

WAZ001-160000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain through the day.

A chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 44 36 44 / 40 40 20

Eastsound 44 36 42 / 50 40 30

$$

WAZ510-160000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain through the day. Snow likely in

the late morning and early afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 37 44 / 40 40 30

Port Townsend 43 35 43 / 50 40 30

$$

WAZ511-160000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 38 32 42 / 80 70 20

$$

WAZ504-160000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely through the

day. Snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight,

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 41 35 44 / 70 50 20

Olympia 41 35 44 / 70 60 20

$$

WAZ512-160000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

late in the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ514-160000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 35 44 / 50 40 20

Sequim 43 33 43 / 50 40 20

$$

WAZ515-160000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers in the late evening and early morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 36 44 / 70 50 20

$$

WAZ517-160000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 42 36 46 / 80 70 20

$$

WAZ516-160000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely through the day. Snow late in the

morning, then snow likely early in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 42 34 45 / 70 50 20

$$

WAZ513-160000-

Olympics-

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 1500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 26 22 27 / 60 40 30

$$

WAZ567-160000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet increasing

to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 26 20 26 / 40 40 60

$$

WAZ568-160000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 20s.

Light wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Northeast wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 27 23 30 / 60 60 70

Stevens Pass 22 17 26 / 50 50 60

$$

WAZ569-160000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

308 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely through the

day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

10 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near

2000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing

to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather