WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 36 51 / 0 10 40

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 34 49 / 0 0 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 38 50 / 0 0 40

Everett 48 37 49 / 0 0 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then

areas of frost late in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 34 53 / 0 10 30

Tacoma 46 33 52 / 0 10 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 37 52 / 0 10 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 40 57 / 0 10 40

Enumclaw 53 38 55 / 0 10 20

North Bend 56 39 57 / 0 10 30

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 36 50 / 0 0 70

Sumas 49 36 48 / 0 0 70

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 39 50 / 0 0 60

Mount Vernon 51 37 53 / 0 0 50

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 38 49 / 0 0 70

Eastsound 47 40 47 / 0 0 70

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 38 52 / 0 0 60

Port Townsend 48 38 50 / 0 0 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph. South

part, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph north part.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 33 48 / 0 0 70

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 34 52 / 0 10 50

Olympia 47 32 51 / 0 0 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 35 48 / 0 0 80

Sequim 48 35 50 / 0 0 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 39 50 / 0 0 100

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 39 52 / 0 0 90

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 37 52 / 0 10 100

Olympics-

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet increasing

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 31 35 / 0 0 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 34 39 / 0 0 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing

to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 29 45 / 0 10 10

Stevens Pass 41 28 40 / 0 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

340 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

