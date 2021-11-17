WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

108 FPUS56 KSEW 171059

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-180000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 40 46 / 0 10 50

WAZ559-180000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 38 44 / 0 10 60

WAZ507-180000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 39 45 / 0 10 50

Everett 45 38 44 / 0 10 50

WAZ509-180000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 38 48 / 0 10 50

Tacoma 47 37 46 / 0 0 50

WAZ556-180000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 40 47 / 0 10 50

WAZ555-180000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 37 48 / 0 10 50

Enumclaw 48 38 47 / 0 10 50

North Bend 50 38 49 / 0 10 50

WAZ503-180000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 36 45 / 0 10 40

Sumas 46 37 44 / 0 0 40

WAZ506-180000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 39 46 / 0 10 40

Mount Vernon 48 38 47 / 0 0 40

WAZ001-180000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 39 47 / 0 10 40

Eastsound 45 40 44 / 0 10 40

WAZ510-180000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 38 47 / 0 10 40

Port Townsend 46 39 45 / 0 10 50

WAZ511-180000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 38 44 / 0 10 60

WAZ504-180000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 37 48 / 0 10 60

Olympia 47 34 46 / 0 10 60

WAZ512-180000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-180000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 35 45 / 0 10 50

Sequim 46 35 45 / 0 10 50

WAZ515-180000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 39 45 / 0 10 60

WAZ517-180000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 42 47 / 0 10 70

WAZ516-180000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 37 46 / 0 10 60

WAZ513-180000-

Olympics-

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 5000 feet

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 27 29 / 0 10 50

WAZ567-180000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 27 31 / 0 0 40

WAZ568-180000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 27 37 / 0 0 30

Stevens Pass 29 21 33 / 0 0 50

WAZ569-180000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

