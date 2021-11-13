WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021 _____ 393 FPUS56 KSEW 131117 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-140000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 52 46 58 \/ 30 90 70 $$ WAZ559-140000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 49 43 56 \/ 40 100 70 $$ WAZ507-140000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 51 46 58 \/ 40 90 70 Everett 50 45 57 \/ 50 90 60 $$ WAZ509-140000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 54 47 60 \/ 30 90 70 Tacoma 53 46 59 \/ 30 90 70 $$ WAZ556-140000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 52 47 59 \/ 30 90 70 $$ WAZ555-140000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 54 44 60 \/ 50 100 90 Enumclaw 53 45 59 \/ 30 100 70 North Bend 54 45 61 \/ 30 100 80 $$ WAZ503-140000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 52 44 57 \/ 70 100 90 Sumas 50 42 57 \/ 80 100 100 $$ WAZ506-140000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 52 44 57 \/ 70 100 80 Mount Vernon 53 45 59 \/ 70 100 80 $$ WAZ001-140000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 51 42 57 \/ 70 100 80 Eastsound 50 44 55 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ510-140000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 53 46 59 \/ 60 100 70 Port Townsend 51 43 57 \/ 50 90 50 $$ WAZ511-140000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. South part, north wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 50 43 57 \/ 40 100 70 $$ WAZ504-140000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 54 48 60 \/ 30 90 70 Olympia 52 45 59 \/ 30 90 60 $$ WAZ512-140000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-140000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 51 41 58 \/ 60 100 70 Sequim 52 40 59 \/ 50 100 60 $$ WAZ515-140000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 51 43 57 \/ 80 100 100 $$ WAZ517-140000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 56 48 58 \/ 50 100 80 $$ WAZ516-140000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 54 44 58 \/ 90 100 90 $$ WAZ513-140000- Olympics- 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 38 30 42 \/ 70 100 90 $$ WAZ567-140000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 9000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 11 inches. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 31 42 \/ 80 100 100 $$ WAZ568-140000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 10000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 42 35 50 \/ 20 100 90 Stevens Pass 38 31 45 \/ 30 100 90 $$ WAZ569-140000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. $$

_____