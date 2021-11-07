WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021 _____ 978 FPUS56 KSEW 071024 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-080000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 41 52 \/ 80 90 50 $$ WAZ559-080000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 44 39 49 \/ 90 90 50 $$ WAZ507-080000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 42 51 \/ 80 80 50 Everett 46 40 50 \/ 80 80 50 $$ WAZ509-080000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 41 54 \/ 80 90 50 Tacoma 47 40 53 \/ 80 90 50 $$ WAZ556-080000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 41 53 \/ 80 90 50 $$ WAZ555-080000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times until early morning, then rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 48 39 52 \/ 90 90 60 Enumclaw 47 37 52 \/ 80 90 40 North Bend 49 37 53 \/ 90 90 50 $$ WAZ503-080000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 41 51 \/ 70 90 60 Sumas 46 39 49 \/ 80 100 70 $$ WAZ506-080000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 41 52 \/ 60 90 50 Mount Vernon 48 41 53 \/ 70 90 50 $$ WAZ001-080000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 40 54 \/ 70 90 50 Eastsound 48 42 50 \/ 70 90 60 $$ WAZ510-080000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 50 41 54 \/ 60 80 40 Port Townsend 48 39 51 \/ 60 80 40 $$ WAZ511-080000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph north part, gusts to 30 mph south part. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 45 38 50 \/ 90 100 50 $$ WAZ504-080000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 46 40 53 \/ 90 90 50 Olympia 47 38 52 \/ 80 100 50 $$ WAZ512-080000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-080000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow late in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 36 49 \/ 90 90 50 Sequim 49 35 51 \/ 70 80 50 $$ WAZ515-080000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 39 49 \/ 100 90 70 $$ WAZ517-080000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms through the day. Light freezing rain likely late in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to southeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 43 52 \/ 100 90 70 $$ WAZ516-080000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph becoming south 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 48 38 52 \/ 100 90 70 $$ WAZ513-080000- Olympics- 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers with possible snow showers, freezing rain and thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 5 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers with possible snow showers, freezing rain and thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 8 to 9 inches. .MONDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain through the day. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 24 32 \/ 90 90 50 $$ WAZ567-080000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers with possible snow showers, freezing rain and thunderstorms until early morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain until late afternoon. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 23 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 29 26 32 \/ 90 100 60 $$ WAZ568-080000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Showers with possible snow, freezing rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 8 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. East wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 36 27 39 \/ 90 90 50 Stevens Pass 32 25 34 \/ 90 90 50 $$ WAZ569-080000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 223 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow and a chance of light freezing rain through the day. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. .TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Showers with possible snow showers, freezing rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 15 inches. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain through the day. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. $$ _____