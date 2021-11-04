WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 46 52 / 100 60 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 44 51 / 100 70 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 46 52 / 100 50 90

Everett 56 45 51 / 100 60 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 46 54 / 100 60 90

Tacoma 58 45 52 / 100 60 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming

east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 46 53 / 100 60 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming

east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 45 53 / 100 80 90

Enumclaw 58 42 52 / 100 70 90

North Bend 60 43 53 / 100 80 90

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 46 53 / 100 70 90

Sumas 58 45 51 / 100 90 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 45 54 / 100 50 90

Mount Vernon 60 46 54 / 100 70 90

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 43 55 / 100 50 90

Eastsound 56 45 52 / 100 50 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 46 55 / 100 50 90

Port Townsend 58 44 52 / 100 60 90

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 43 51 / 100 70 100

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 45 53 / 100 60 90

Olympia 57 43 52 / 100 60 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 42 51 / 100 60 90

Sequim 60 41 53 / 100 50 90

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 42 51 / 100 90 90

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 46 53 / 100 90 90

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 42 52 / 100 90 90

Olympics-

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 6 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 29 33 / 100 80 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 11 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 32 34 / 100 90 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Southwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 34 41 / 100 80 80

Stevens Pass 41 31 35 / 100 80 80

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

247 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 8 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

