WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

107 FPUS56 KSEW 311102

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-312300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 42 58 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ559-312300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 39 56 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ507-312300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 41 59 / 0 0 30

Everett 55 40 59 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ509-312300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 38 59 / 0 0 40

Tacoma 56 36 56 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ556-312300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 41 60 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ555-312300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Near gaps in the

terrain, east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 41 62 / 0 0 20

Enumclaw 59 41 60 / 0 0 30

North Bend 61 41 61 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ503-312300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 37 59 / 0 0 10

Sumas 57 37 60 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-312300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 40 58 / 0 0 20

Mount Vernon 59 38 59 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ001-312300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 56 39 58 / 0 0 30

Eastsound 52 39 56 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ510-312300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 40 59 / 0 0 20

Port Townsend 54 41 57 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ511-312300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 37 54 / 0 0 60

$$

WAZ504-312300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 36 54 / 0 0 60

Olympia 56 34 55 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ512-312300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-312300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 40 56 / 0 0 40

Sequim 54 39 60 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ515-312300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 42 55 / 0 0 60

$$

WAZ517-312300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 44 55 / 0 0 80

$$

WAZ516-312300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 59 41 58 / 0 0 80

$$

WAZ513-312300-

Olympics-

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 35 44 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ567-312300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 32 47 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-312300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 31 49 / 0 0 20

Stevens Pass 40 28 42 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ569-312300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

401 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather